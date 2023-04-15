15-year-old Fatawu Ganiwu excelling for Ghana at UEFA Under-16 tournament

Fatawu Ganiu

The Black Starlets of Ghana have managed two victories from two matches played at the UEFA Under-16 tournament ongoing in Serbia.

The Starlets thumped their Serbian counterparts 4-0 on Wednesday, April 13, 2023 before mounting a successful comeback against Spain on Saturday, 15 April 2023.



At the heart of Ghana’s midfield for both games is 15-year-old Fatawu Ganiwu, who plays for Sporting Avranches, a Division 2-based club in Madina.



Fatawu was full of confidence and anchored the midfield. He possesses the calmness of Sergio Busquets on the ball and the aggression of Michael Essien in winning the ball.

His ability to provide the forward lines with defence-splitting passes from midfield is exceptional for a 15-year-old who plays in the 3rd tier of Ghana’s football league.



The young lad from Madina Zongo won most of the midfield duels and put up a good performance on the opening day of the tournament.