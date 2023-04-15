0
Menu
Sports

15-year-old Fatawu Ganiwu excelling for Ghana at UEFA Under-16 tournament

Fatawu Ganiu Eli Fatawu Ganiu

Sat, 15 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Black Starlets of Ghana have managed two victories from two matches played at the UEFA Under-16 tournament ongoing in Serbia.

The Starlets thumped their Serbian counterparts 4-0 on Wednesday, April 13, 2023 before mounting a successful comeback against Spain on Saturday, 15 April 2023.

At the heart of Ghana’s midfield for both games is 15-year-old Fatawu Ganiwu, who plays for Sporting Avranches, a Division 2-based club in Madina.

Fatawu was full of confidence and anchored the midfield. He possesses the calmness of Sergio Busquets on the ball and the aggression of Michael Essien in winning the ball.

His ability to provide the forward lines with defence-splitting passes from midfield is exceptional for a 15-year-old who plays in the 3rd tier of Ghana’s football league.

The young lad from Madina Zongo won most of the midfield duels and put up a good performance on the opening day of the tournament.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
You took bribes to approve Bryan Acheampong - De Soso slams NDC MP
I'm not NDC's problem in Parliament – Annoh Dompreh slams Mahama
BKB storms Light FM to confront Super Obondede as Kotoko issues deepen
Why Moroccan defender Achraf Hakimi is trending on social media
Kweku Baako speaks on Bawumia’s 'It Is Possible' announcement
Meet Alfred Obeng-Boateng: The MP sending constituents abroad
Ato Forson, 8 others in Washington for IMF, World Bank meetings
Tony Baffoe, Coach Opeele jump to defence of under-fire Stephen Appiah
Irate youth attack Police station; vehicle destroyed, gun fired, two injured at Sefwi Bekwai
Dormaahene jabs Akufo-Addo over response to LGBTQIA+ in Ghana