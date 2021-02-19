15-year-old footballer dies from head injury in Walewale

Linus Issahaku was a player for Division Two Side, Catholic Stars FC

A 15-year-old footballer has died of a head injury he sustained during a match in Walewale.

Linus Issahaku was a player for Division Two Side, Catholic Stars FC, and was said to have suffered from a cerebral hemorrhage following a clash with an opponent during a football match.



Details of his death are sketchy at the moment but popular sports journalist, Saddick Obama who broke the news in a Twitter post said the condition of the deceased was diagnosed by doctors at the Walewale Hospital in the West Mamprusi municipality in the North East Region.



Cerebral hemorrhage is uncontrolled bleeding in the brain. It can occur from an injury or as a result of a leaky or burst blood vessel.