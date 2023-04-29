0
16 Hearts of Oak players not good enough to wear club's jersey' - Charles Taylor

Sat, 29 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Charles Taylor, who won many Ghana Premier League titles with Hearts of Oak, has taken a swipe at the club's players following their humiliating defeat to Tamale City on Wednesday, April 27, 2023.

The Phobians suffered a shocking 4-1 loss in the 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League matchday 28 game, leaving fans of the team reeling.

Taylor, who is known for his no-nonsense approach to the game, was highly critical of the players' performance and lack of skill.

"Some of the players don't deserve to play for Hearts of Oak and the same applies to Asante Kotoko," Taylor said in an interview with Angel TV.

"You can critically watch Hearts of Oak and Kotoko games and you will see that some of the players don't deserve to be in the team. They can't control and pass a ball and you can't blame it on the pitch because we played on more terrible pitches."

Taylor went on to suggest that 16 of the Hearts of Oak players should be demoted to the junior team, stating that they were simply not good enough to wear the team's colors.

"I'm telling you, 16 of the Hearts of Oak players should be demoted to Auroras and I can list them for you. They are just not good enough to wear the colours."

