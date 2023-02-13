17 Match Report- Nsoatreman FC 2-1 Accra Great Olympics

Both teams are level on 23 points on the League standings

Nsoatreman FC maintained their near perfect home record after deploying every weapon in their armory to beat a resilient Great Olympics side 2-1 at the Nana Konamansah Park on Sunday, February 12 2023.

Nsoatreman were hoping to return to winning ways after their 2-0 defeat to League leaders Aduana FC.



Preko’s side struck first at Nsuatre on 10 minutes through Aryeetey Ayikwei.



Nsoatreman responded quickly with an equalizer from Man of the Match Baba Mahama a minute after.

Nana Kwame Jr. headed home a kick from Emmanuel Kotei in the 33rd minute to fire Mumuni’s men into the lead before halftime.



The home side repelled the attacking threats of the Accra-based side in the second half to ensure their return to the winning track.



Both teams are level on 23 points on the League standings. Great Olympics are 10th with a superior goal difference while Nsoatreman are placed 12th.