18 Ghana Premier League clubs and their coaches

Maxwell Konadu is the head coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko

The eyes of the spectators and followers will be firmly focused on the players who will be playing their first league match of a new and strange season.

But in the dugout, coaches will be clashing heads with their assistants to hatch plots that they hope will at the end of every ninety minutes of the season give them three points.



The league returns next weekend and there is a widespread feeling of enthusiasm and eagerness for the competition whose winner will bag a staggering GH ¢250,000.



As part of our build-up to the new season, www.ghanaweb.com has been bringing some interesting things you need to know.



Our lenses today focus on the men who take the first fall when a team’s performance goes bad. The coaches.



We bring you a list of all the coaches of the 18 GPL clubs. Interesting to note that four of them are foreigners and 14 are Ghanaians.

1. Edward Nii Odoom - Hearts Of Oak



2. Maxwell Konadu - Asante Kotoko



3. Samuel Boadu - Medeama Sc



4. Milovan Cirkovic - Ashgold



5. Paa Kwesi Fabian - Aduana Stars

6. Michael Hesse Odamtten - B. Chelsea



7. Henrik Peters Lehm - Inter Allies



8. Ernest Danso - Bechem United



9. Wilfred Dormon - Dreams FC



10. Evans Adotey - Karela United

11. Prosper Nartey Ogum - WAFA



12. Goran Barjaktarevic - Legon Cities



13. Yaw Acheampong - Elmina Sharks



14. Ernest Thompson - Ebusua Dwarfs



15. Annor Walker - Great Olympics

16. Slaviša Bozicic- King Faisal



17. Ignatius Osei Fosu - 11 Wonders



18. David Ocloo - Liberty Professionals