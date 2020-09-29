1978 AFCON winner reveals difference between current Black Stars and title winners

Ghana hasn't won a trophy since winning the AFCON in 1982

1978 AFCON winner, Emmanuel Kumi has explained why the country has failed to annex an AFCON title despite the huge investments made into the team in recent years.

Ghana’s last AFCON title dates back 1982 with the nation coming close in 1992, 2010 and 2015 only to lose to Ivory Coast (on two occasions) and Egypt.



Bonuses and allowances of players have improved drastically to motivate the players to win titles but the trophy hunt has so far proved to be elusive.



Speaking to Peace FM, Emmanuel Kumi said players of his era handled the Black Stars like a private entity which pushed them to excel.



He said players were scared that failing to impress could spur the end of their careers.



He said the team was driven by patriotism and a resolve to make Ghana proud.

“Our time we played like we had been given a job so we did it with our hearts. That’s why God will help you because you handle it like your boss has given you a job so you have to do it at all cost. Our aim then was to do something for our (boss) Ghana so we had to achieve our goals. That’s how come we won trophies”.



Kumi said that unity and respect among the players also proved decisive in their title bids.



He explained that the love for the country was extended to the teammates and that made them a strong side.



“Our focus was to achieve something for Ghana. We did our best and sacrificed for the nation. We loved Ghana and that love was extended to each member of the team so we were united irrespective of one’s religion".