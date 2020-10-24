1st Annual Northern Marathon launched in Tamale

Participants of the Marathon with President of the African Youth Renaissance, Nana Yaw Osei Darkwa

Source: Sadiq Righteous, Contributor

The first Annual Northern Marathon has been launched at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale on Friday, October 23, 2020.

The Marathon put together by the African Youth Renaissance in partnership with Mynorthtoday.com is set to come off on April 1, 2021.



Addressing stakeholders at the launch, President of the African Youth Renaissance, Nana Yaw Osei Darkwa said the annual marathon is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and as such athletes must exhibit their talent so as to be exposed to international opportunities.



According to him, it is high time the Northern region participated in such an event adding, there are numerous untapped talents in the area.



He however appealed to corporate entities and well-meaning Ghanaians to support the Marathon to achieve its aim.



On his part, Mr. Alhassan Abdul Latif, Director in Charge of Operations of the Marathon and Director at Mynorthtoday.com said the winner of the Marathon will go home with a cash prize of GH¢1000.00, a plasma TV set, souvenirs, products from sponsors and the bragging rights as the champion for the 1st Northern Annual Marathon.



He added, the 2nd winner will receive a cash prize of GH¢700.00, a smartphone, and branded souvenirs and products from sponsors while the 3rd winner will go home with a cash prize of GH?500.00, branded souvenirs and products from sponsors.

This, he said will be applied to both men and women in the Marathon.



Mr. Alhassan Abdul Latif noted forms will be available soon on my Mynorthtoday.com for interested applicants to download and file to partake in the Marathon.



Other speakers at the launch included the Northern Regional Director of the National Youth Authority, Mr. Eric Gyan Ansah, Regional Administrator of the National Sports Authority, Mr. Samuel Nii Oblie, Former Regional P. E. Coordinator, Mr. Saasi Bugri who represented the Athletes society in Northern Region.



All the speakers declared their support for the 1st Annual Northern Marathon and urged participants to take advantage of this opportunity as Ghana will soon host the All African Games.



Mr. Eric Gyan Ansah, Regional Director of NYA who launched the 1st Annual Northern Marathon seized the opportunity to appeal to the Youth in Northern Ghana to engage in extra-curriculum activities which will in turn harness the peace and tranquility being enjoyed in the country as the December 7 elections approach.

Source: Sadiq Righteous, Contributor