20/21 Ghana Premier League: Bechem United record 1-0 win against Ashanti Gold SC

Bechem United FC

Bechem United has climbed to the top of the Ghana Premier League table after recording a 1-0 win over Ashanti Gold SC on Sunday afternoon.

The team from Bechem hosted the Obuasi-based club today to clear an outstanding match in the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghanaian top-flight league campaign.



Although both teams impressed in the first half, neither side could find the back of the net.



After recess, a bright start for Bechem United produced a goal less than 10 minutes into the restart.

Attacker Steven Owusu scored with a fine effort to shoot his team into the lead in the 53rd minute following a good team play.



Eventually, Bechem United held on to defeat Ashanti Gold SC 1-0 at the end of the 90 minutes.



The victory today has seen Bechem United moving to first on the Ghana Premier League standings with 14 points.