20/21 Ghana Premier League: Olympics eye double win against Asante Kotoko

Accra Great Olympics FC squad

Accra Great Olympics will host Asante Kotoko on Friday, April 16, 2021, to look for a win to make it a double victory against the side from Kumasi in the Ghana Premier League this season.

In the first round of the 2020/2021 Ghanaian top-flight league campaign, the Accra landlords enjoyed a stellar run that saw them defeat the Porcupine Warriors 1-0 which led to the sacking of Maxwell Konadu.



Currently in contention to win the league title, Accra Great Olympics must stay consistent to pick crucial points to advance their course.



On Friday, a big test will await the side when they play against Asante Kotoko for the second time this season in the Ghana Premier League.

According to head coach Annor Walker, his team is ready and they are going into the match with the belief that they can beat the Porcupine Warriors.



If the Dade Boys record the victory, it will mean that they have picked six maximum points from the Reds after the two meetings.



In addition, Great Olympics will return to the top of the Ghana Premier League table and with an enhanced chance of winning the league title at the end of the season.