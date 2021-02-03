20/21 Ghana Premier League matchday 12: Resilient Ebusua Dwarfs beat Ashgold SC 2-1

Ebusua Dwarfs on Wednesday afternoon put up a resilient performance to defeat Ashanti Gold SC 2-1 at the Cape Coast Stadium in a clash in the Ghana Premier League.

The Cape Coast-based club today hosted the Miners in a fixture that is serving as a matchday 12 encounter in the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghanaian top-flight league campaign.



After displaying good form throughout the first half, Ebusua Dwarfs finally got the breakthrough in the final minutes when Denis Korsah scored with a fine effort.



Resuming the second half to chase the game, Ashanti Gold SC made strides and finally drew level in the 74th minute when striker Hans Kwoffie found the back of the net.

Unfortunately for the visitors, they could not hold on with George Asamoah scoring three minutes later to restore parity for Ebusua Dwarfs.



Courtesy of the win, Ebusua Dwarfs have climbed to 11th on the Ghana Premier League table with Ashgold dropping to 7th.