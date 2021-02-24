20/21 Ghana Premier League matchday 16: WAFA SC come from behind to beat Karela Utd 3-1

WAFA SC on Wednesday afternoon climbed from behind to defeat Karela United 3-1 in the Ghana Premier League.

The Academy Boys today hosted the league leaders at the Sogakope Park for a matchday 16 encounter of the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.



Getting off to a bright start, Karela United stunned the home team after just 17 minutes of play when in-form attacker Kwame Boateng scored with a cool finish.



Pegged behind, WAFA SC mounted pressure on the visitors and scored to draw level just five minutes later courtesy of an equalizer from Augustine Boakye.

Maintaining the momentum, Ntim Manu also got his name on the scoresheet a minute after the half-hour mark to shoot WAFA SC into the lead for the first time in the match.



Although Karela United will play well especially in the second half, the team could not score and as a result has suffered a 3-1 defeat at the end of the game.