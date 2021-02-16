20 players begin Black Stars training in Accra

Local players start training at Black Stars camp

Twenty players trained on Monday, February 15, when the Black Stars began preparation for next month’s AFCON qualifiers.

Coach Charles Akonnor’s team assembled at the Mc Dan park at La where they trained for about one hour, in preparation for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe.



The team trained without players of Asante Kotoko who were excused from this week’s training in order to have enough time for their Confederation cup 2nd leg game against Entente Setif.



Accra Great Olympics quartet, Haruna Jamal Deen, Gladson Awako, Michael Otou, and Maxwell Abbey will move to camp on Tuesday after their League game against Elmina Sharks.



King Faisal forward Kwame Pepprah who has scored 8 goals in the League will join the team Monday night after their game against Legon Cities. Goalkeeper Lord Bawa Martey of Elmina Sharks will also report on Tuesday, February 16, 2021.



Here is the list of players who trained on Monday:



Goalkeepers: Joseph Addo (Aduana Stars) Eric Ofori Antwi (Medeama SC)

Central Defenders: Konadu Yiadom (WAFA), Mohammed Alhassan (Hearts of Oak)



Full Backs: Amoako Kwadwo (AshantiGold SC), Dennis Korsah Akoumah (Ebusua Dwarfs)



Defensive Midfielders: Justice Blay (Medeama SC), Rashid Nortey (Medeama SC), Salifu Moro (Bechem United), George Asamoah (Ebusua Dwarfs), Ben Acquah (Ebusua Dwarfs)



Attacking Midfielders: Yaw Annor (AshantiGold SC), Salifu Ibrahim (Techiman Eleven Wonders) Augustine Boakye (WAFA), Michael Agbekornu (Dreams FC)



Strikers: Diawusie Taylor (Karela United FC) Joseph Esso (Dreams FC), Evans Etti (Accra Lions FC), Andy Kumi Francis (Unistar Academy), Welbeck Takyi (Tano Bofoakwa)