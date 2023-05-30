2006 AFCON: Stephen Appiah's injury caused Ghana's exit - Joetex Frimpong

Former Black Stars captain, Stephen Appiah

Former Ghana international Joetex Asamoah-Frimpong has disclosed what he believes led to the Black Stars' group stage exit at the 2006 African Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Joetex, who was part of Ghana's squad during the tournament, pointed out that the influential midfielder Stephen Appiah's injury played a significant role in the team's shocking elimination from the group phase.



During an interview on E.TV Ghana, Joetex recalled that Appiah was injured in Ghana's victory over Senegal but was compelled to play in the crucial final group match against Zimbabwe.



Reflecting on the tournament, Joetex stated, "In the first game, we lost to Nigeria, but we played very well. We won against Senegal in the second game, but something happened, and I believe that's what caused us to lose the third game."



He further elaborated, "Stephen Appiah was heavily injured during the match against Senegal. He was kicked and couldn't continue. Stephen was a legendary player, and he was in excellent form. It was impossible for him to play again, but he still appeared in the team against Zimbabwe."

According to Joetex, if Appiah had properly rested, the Black Stars would have advanced from the group stage. He pointed out that Appiah played through pain and could not perform at his usual level.



Joetex said, "On the pitch, it was evident that the Stephen we knew, who could provide accurate passes to the strikers, couldn't do that anymore. Baba Amando was supposed to play instead of Stephen. If the doctors or the coach had allowed Stephen to rest, we would have reached the quarter-finals."



JNA/KPE