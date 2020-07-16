Sports News

2006 World Cup: My wife vowed to divorce me over bribe - Richard Kingson

Former Ghana International, Richard Kingson

Former Black Stars goalkeeper, Richard ‘Olele’ Kingson has revealed that his wife threatened to divorce him if he accepted a bribe to influence a match against Ghana at the 2006 World Cup.

According to Kingson, a Ghanaian businessman introduced him to some foreign nationals who offered him a $300,000 bribe. That bribe, according to them, would facilitate Czech Republic’s win over Ghana at the 2006 World Cup. Ghana had lost their first match at the tournament to Italy and were focused on earning a win over Czech Republic in the second game at the World Cup.



Enticed by the bounty offer, the former Ghanaian number 1 shot-stopper said he sought the counsel of his wife to make a final move.



To his dismay, his wife threatened a divorce should he attempt betraying his country and accepting the bribe offer. told him not to take the bribe else she would divorce him.



The former Blackpool goalkeeper reminisced that his wife’s advice to put Ghana first is what inspired him to turn down the offer.

“We had lost our first match to Italy and needed to win our second game against the Czech Republic. Before the game a Ghanaian businessman called me; we met and he led me to some people who offered me $300,000 just to concede two goals, Kingson told Max TV.



He added, “I was totally confused and was in a kind of trance. They even promised to give me other incentives. I quickly called my wife and informed her.”



“Her response was that if I accept the money, our marriage was over. She told me to put Ghana first, which brought me back to my senses. Dan Quaye was my roommate then, so he was the only player I shared this with. I went into the game and put up a splendid performance,” Richard Kingson concluded.



Two goals from Asamoah Gyan and Sulley Muntari ensured Ghana’s victory over Czech Republic in the game.

