2006 World Cup was special - Ex-Ghana midfielder Razak Pimpong

Razak Pimpong with then skipper Stephen Appiah

Former Ghana midfielder, Razak Pimpong has reiterated that playing at the 2006 World Cup in Germany was something special.

The former FC Midtjylland attacker was part of the Black Stars squad that made history in Germany.



Having secured its first qualification in the history of the Mundial, Ghana played the Round of 16 for the first time but lost 3-0 to Brazil.



Speaking in an interview, Pimpong said playing for the Black Stars at the global showpiece in the European country is something he will never forget.



“It was something special," he told 3Sports.

"I was born in Jamestown and you don’t get many opportunities around there.



"Standing in the stadium and playing in the World Cup was something that I will never forget,” he added.



Pimpong in the same interview said Ghana have a chance to progress from the group phase of the upcoming 2022 World Cup in Qatar which is scheduled to kick off from November 20 to December 18.