Sports News

2010 World Cup: Abedi Pele hits out at referee for denying Ghana goal against Uruguay

It has been ten years since a Suarez controversial handball and Asamoah Gyan’s penalty miss combined to stop Ghana from making history at the World Cup.

It was an extra-time drama as Suarez who for a moment thought he was a goalkeeper and not a striker palmed away Adiyiah’s gold-bound header.



The referee instead of awarding a goal opted for a penalty that ended up with Gyan hitting the bar despite sending Muslera the wrong way.



The rest, they say is history as Ghana lost 4-2 on penalties to the South American nation.



In marking a decade of what can be termed as bitter-sweet memories for Ghanaians, GTV has been speaking to legendary winger Abedi Pele who feels the referee offered Ghana a raw deal.

The three-time African Footballer of Year is unhappy over what he believes to be daylight robbery by Portuguese referee Olegário Benquerenca.



Abedi insists the referee should have awarded a Ghana goal instead of a penalty.



“If you look at the ball, he was behind the ball when he hit and it was deliberate. That’s why sometimes we have that problem with the Europeans. If it was another country, they would have interpreted the rules of the game very well. When someone punches the ball from behind the line, it’s a goal”.



“Maybe I’m still learning but for me, it was a goal. I didn’t see why we have to go for that penalty. I didn’t see the reason why we have to play the penalties. He did the wrong thing but got away with it but in my mind and my heart, Ghana was the winner”.

