2010 World Cup: Milovan Rajevac killed me - Laryea Kingston speaks

Laryea Kingston

Former Black Stars midfielder, Laryea Kingston, says Milovan Rajevec literally ‘killed’ him with his decision to drop him from his final squad for the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Having missed out in the maiden edition in Germany in 2006 due to suspension, the former Hearts of Oak ace was hoping to return to the squad for the tournament.



However, Kingston missed out on the 23-man squad for the Mundial in South Africa 12 years ago after a training camp in France.



“Milo [Milovan Rajevac] killed me,” he said on Joy News.



“He killed me because I thought that was my last tournament for the national team.”



Following his exclusion, the former Hearts midfielder never featured for the Black Stars again.

“I was ageing and wanted to focus on my club career because I had done a lot for the national team and it was time to give others the opportunity, so after that tournament, I have achieved everything there is as a player which is the World Cup, so I wanted to focus the little energy I have on my club career, that was the mindset.



“Also, my contract [with Hearts] was running out; I had six months left and they were offering me a contract [extension] but with a pay cut because their budget had dropped.



“So, my thinking was that if I go to the World Cup, one game could raise my value, so I was waiting to go to the World Cup and get a better offer. I was dropped, I came back and that contract was no longer on the table,” he revealed.



Kingston made a total appearance of 41 times for the Black Stars and scored six times.