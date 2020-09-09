Sports News

2010 World Cup star Lee Addy reveals talks with Hearts, Kotoko and Ashantigold

Lee Addy was a member of the Ghana team that reached the quarter-finals of the 2010 FIFA World Cup

Experienced defender Lee Addy has revealed he is in talks with Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak over a potential move.

Addy, a member of the Ghana team that reached the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup in 2010, also disclosed talks with CAF Confederation Cup campaigners Ashantigold.



The 30-year-old is currently clubless, after his short spell in Ethiopia ended abruptly following the outbreak of COVID-19.



The former Red Star Belgrade player was one of the eighteen players airlifted back home after they were left stranded in the East African country following the cancellation of the league.

"I am talking to three clubs Kotoko, Ashanti Gold and Hearts of Oak and we hope to come to a conclusion soon," Addy told Max FM.



"Hearts and Kotoko are like Barcelona and Real Madrid but I also respect AshGold very well, so any of them that gives me a good offer I will gladly accept.



"I am a footballer and will take any offer which is good for me, it could be in Africa or Europe and I will embrace the offer."

