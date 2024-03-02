2014 World Cup: Asamoah Gyan and his teammates refused to train until they see cash – Elvis Afriyie Ankrah

Former Sports Minister Elvis Afriyie Ankrah

Former Minister of Youth and Sports, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, has hit out at Asamoah Gyan and the Black Stars squad for the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

In an interview with 3Sports, he questioned how players refused to train before their final group game unless they saw physical cash.



Amid allegations that Asamoah Gyan used to waste penalties during Black Stars game because it was the NDC party in government, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah says he wants Ghanaians to judge for themselves.



“I don’t know whether it was political but Ghanaians can judge whether it was political that a professional player and his colleagues say they would not train unless they see physical cash. That one anybody can judge for themselves whether it was political or not.

“They refused to train and it affected them in the final match. Ghanaians should judge whether it was political or indiscipline. I don’t know,” Elvis Afriyie Ankrah argued.



In a recent interview with Radio XYZ, South Dayi MP Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor accused former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan of purposefully missing his crucial penalty kick during the 2010 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals against Uruguay.



“He intentionally missed that penalty at the 2010 World Cup because the NDC was in power then. He intentionally missed, for the glory would have come to the NDC. Asamoah Gyan is now part of Dr. Bawumia’s campaign team. There is everything wrong with that," the MP alleged.