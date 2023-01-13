0
2014 World Cup fiasco: I cried to get my emotions away - Kwasi Appiah

Kwesi Appiah 3341414149021199516 Former Black Stars head coach, James Kwasi Appiah

Fri, 13 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars head coach, James Kwasi Appiah, has said he shed tears during the 2014 World Cup because he had to let his emotions go.

Ghana had a catastrophic performance during the tournament, coupled with many off-the-field issues that made the country topical.

The players threatened to boycott their final group game against Portugal over unpaid appearance fees.

While talking about how frustrating the situation was for him as the head coach, Kwasi Appiah said he only had to cry to get over his emotions.

“There are some people who, when they are highly tensed, they cry to take the emotion away,” he told Joy Prime in an interview.

The government eventually settled the appearance fees by airlifting money from Ghana to Brazil.

Ghana lost the game 2-1 to Portugal, finishing at the bottom of the group with one point.

