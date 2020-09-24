2014 World Cup scandal: Commission of enquiry was meant to protect Mahama's appointees – Isaac Asiamah

Minister of Sports, Isaac Asiamah

Member of Parliament of Atwima Mponua constituency and Minister of Sports, Isaac Asiamah has said that governments set up commissions of enquiries when there are issues in order to protect their appointees.

According to him, Presidents are aware of this reason why they resort to setting up Commissions of Enquiry because the white paper that will be produced will rubbish all the the work done and recommendations by the Committee.



The Minister was speaking on Accra-based Adom TV in an interview when he made this known to the good people of Ghana.



Isaac Asiamah was speaking to setting up of a commission of enquiry by the former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama when the then opposition party, New Patriotic Party called for a probe into the various activities that ensued in Brazil.

He said “as a ranking member of the opposition I filed several motions. Brazil, I filed a motion on behalf of the Minority. The record is there and I asked that they come to Parliament for us to debate the Brazil issues but they run away.



"Then the then President went to form a Commission of Enquiry just to protect his own appointees. What that means is that inevitably you’re protecting your appointees because what it means is that the white will rubbish everything that has been said and that is what the former President did to protect his appointees”.