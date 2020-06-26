2019/20 Ghana Premier League highlights

Click to read all about coronavirus →
The Ghana Football Association has released a video showing some highlights and key moments of the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League before its suspension.
The competition was suspended due to the Coronavirus pandemic and has still been in suspension till date with the GFA set to make a decision about the league in four days' time.
Stakeholders of the league are eagerly anticipating the decision from Ghana's footballing body.
During their period of waiting, the GFA decided to give a throwback of some of the key highlights of the 2019/20 season so far.
Watch the video here:
Ghana Premier League Highlights - some key moments, goals & major talking points from the first round of the season pic.twitter.com/JtSXPMjF0i— Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) June 26, 2020
