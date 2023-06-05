2
Menu
Sports

202/23 Ghana Premier League: Nsoatreman FC beat poor Aduana Stars 2-1

Nsoatreman Win 610x400 Nsoatreman FC upped their game and scored through Samuel Ofori in the 56th minute

Mon, 5 Jun 2023 Source: footballghana.com

The ambition of Aduana Stars to win the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League title is finally over.

This follows another poor performance from the team from Dormaa which has seen the side being defeated 2-1 by Nsoatreman Football Club.

The two teams locked horns on Sunday afternoon in a Week 33 encounter of the league campaign.

In an action-packed encounter, neither side could get on the scoresheet in the first half.

After recess, Nsoatreman FC upped their game and scored through Samuel Ofori in the 56th minute.

Just four minutes later, the attacker found the back of the Aduana Stars net again to complete a brace.

Although Kelvin Obeng would net a consolation goal for Aduana Stars, it was not enough to save the side from a 2-1 defeat at full-time.

This defeat today means Aduana Stars are five games without a win in the Ghana Premier League.

The team is now officially out of the title race.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Kweku Baako reacts to adjournment of case against Ken Agyapong
Insider details of how Otumfuo destooled 96-year-old chief of Antoa
Former Minister slams Navrongo man for burying dad in a Toyota Corolla
Akufo-Addo vs. Domelevo: Kofi Bentil slams SC ‘belated’ ruling
Don’t continue to punish us with a leader like Dr. Bawumia’ – CPP man prays
Domelevo reacts to SC victory over ‘unconstitutional’ forced leave
Domelevo declines suing for damages after SC ruling
Uganda anti-LGBTQ bill: 'Nobody will move us' - Uganda president declares
Voice note of man who committed suicide at Ahafo Mim pops up
Dubai car dealership responds to Stan Dogbe