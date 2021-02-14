2020/2020 GPL Preview: Berekum Chelsea v Eleven Wonders

Sun, 14 Feb 2021 Source: Football Ghana
Berekum Chelsea aim to get back to winning ways as they prepare to battle Eleven Wonders on Sunday.
The Blues drew 1-1 with Elmina Sharks after clinching a 2-0 win over Bechem United.
They are currently 15th on the log with 14 points accumulated.
Eleven Wonders have been struggling in the last three games, failing to register any win. They are currently 14th on the log with the same points as their upcoming opponents.
The Sure Wonders have won their last two games against Elmina Sharks.
Prediction: Berekum Chelsea 1-1 Eleven Wonders
