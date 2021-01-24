2020/2021 GPL: Ebusua Dwarfs' George Asamoah wins MOTM against WAFA

Ebusua Dwarfs FC

Ebusua Dwarfs midfielder George Asamoah was named as the Man of the Match in their 1-1 draw with WAFA at home.

Asamoah, playing against his former side, was instrumental in the middle of the park as the Cape Coast-based side rallied to earn a point.



Youngster Daniel Owusu opened the scoring in the 16th minute at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.



Owusu, who replaced Daniel Agbloe in the starting line-up, collected a pass from Samed Abdul Karim and he beautifully slotted it at the left side of the goalkeeper.

In injury time of the first half, midfielder Lawrence Agyekum was fouled inside the box but the referee allowed play to continue.



Sampson Agyapong took a very decent corner but the Dwarfs goalkeeper pushed it out and the Dwarfs defender cleared it away.



After 51 minutes, Dwarfs won a free-kick just outside the 18-yard box and Albert Hammond expertly drilled it into the net for the equalizer.