2020/2021 GPL: Great Olympics beat Hearts 2-0 to win 'Mantse derby'

Olympics defeated Hearts 2-0

In-form Gladson Awako scored from a direct free-kick on Saturday evening to inspire Great Olympics to defeat Hearts of Oak in the first ‘Mantse Derby’ of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.

The two clubs based in the capital today locked horns at the Accra Sports Stadium to honour a date on matchday 11 of the ongoing Ghanaian top-flight league campaign.



On the evening, Hearts of Oak had a bright start with a delightful play from the midfield of the team attracting cheers from the spectators in the stands.



Having failed to make use of their dominance, the Phobians were punished in the 13th minute when they conceded a free-kick in a dangerous position.



Great Olympics talisman Gladson Awako stepped up for the kick and expertly converted into the top corner of the post.

Later on, the Dade Boys scored again through Maxwell Quaye in the 16th minute to double their lead after an impressive sequence of team play.



Despite playing as the better side from there on, Hearts of Oak could not score and have as a result suffered a 2-0 defeat to their regional rivals.



The result sees Great Olympics moving up to third on the Ghana Premier League table as Hearts of Oak drop to sixth.