2020/2021 GPL: Hearts of Oak face Dwarfs test

Accra Hearts of Oak SC

Accra Hearts of Oak will be the centre of attention in this weekend’s round of fixtures in the Ghana Premier League following the current happenings in the club.

The club is currently in crisis with resignations from the technical team, protest from the fans to the Board over bad management and poor results.



Accra Hearts of Oak faces an improved Ebusua Dwarfs side who are yet to lose a game to any Accra-based side in the ongoing campaign.



Hearts U-15 coach Seth Nii Noi is currently in charge of the team following the departure of Kosta Papic and other technical team members such as Asare Bediako, goalkeeper’s trainer Ben Owu and equipment officer Alhassan.



According to reports, former Black Stars goalkeeper Richard Kingson has been appointed as the new goalkeeper’s trainer for the team.

The Phobians will be using this game as preparations ahead of the Super Two clash against Asante Kotoko next weekend at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko’s game against King Faisal has been postponed due to their engagement in the CAF Confederation Cup.



The Porcupine Warriors will travel away to Algeria for the second leg against ES Setif which comes off on Sunday 21 February 2021.



Kotoko lost the first leg by 2-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium and will have to overturn the result to have any chance of progressing to the group stage.