2020/2021 GPL Preview: Aduana Stars vs Great Olympics, Ogya Lads vow to start year right to turn around season

Aduana Stars FC

Aduana Stars welcome Accra Great Olympics to the Nana Agyemang Badu Park at Dormaa for this Match Week 7 Ghana Premier League fixture today, January 3, 2021.

Olympics have punched above their weight so far this season, with their relatively great start fetching them a decent top 4 placing just before the Christmas break.



Coach Annor Walker’s side has amassed 11 points from their first 6 games played, with a record of 3 wins, 2 draws, and 1 defeat.



They have gained notoriety for beating teams and triggering the exit of their coaches.



After recording victories against Legon Cities and Asante Kotoko this season, both clubs were forced to press the trigger button on their coaches (Goran Barjaktarevic was sacked by Cities, while Maxwell Konadu was also axed by Asante Kotoko).



As at this stage in the truncated 2019-20 campaign, Accra Great Olympics were languishing in the bottom places, and their recent streak proves a huge upturn in fortunes.

Unlike their visitors, Aduana Stars did not get their season start right as they faltered at the onset.



The Ogya Lads started the campaign with 3 draws and a loss in their first 4 games. It was only after their rescheduled Match Week 1 win over Hearts of Oak at home that calmed nerves, but sadly that represents their only win thus far.



The 2-time Champions have picked up just 7 points from their first 6 games.



Olympics face an opponent they are very much capable of beating and surely, coach Samuel Paa Kwesi Fabin will eye the maximum points today.



Both sides will be eager to start the new year right and will be keen for positive results, but trust Aduana Stars’ formidable home form to play an advantage in their quest to record their second win of the season.

Match facts



In 3 home games against Accra Great Olympics, Aduana remains undefeated. They have recorded 2 wins and a draw in the process.



Overall their head-to-head record stands at 5 wins for Aduana Stars, 1 draw, and 1 defeat.



Accra Great Olympics’ only win against Aduana Stars came in their first-ever league meeting in February 2010 (1-0 win).



Aduana’s home record of 2 wins and 1 draw this campaign ranks them 9th on the standings for home teams this season.