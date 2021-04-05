2020/2021 GPL Week 18 Match Report - Karela United 1-1 AshantiGold

The Miners drop from 10th to the 12th position on the league standings

Karela United FC were held at the CAM Park to a draw by AshantiGold SC in an entertaining fixture on Sunday in the Ghana Premier League.

Karela failed to reclaim top spot following the 1-1 stalemate in their first game of the second half of the season.



A very late strike by midfielder Umar Basiru denied AshantiGold all maximum points of the game.



There were no new faces in the Karela starting lineup named by head coach Augustine Evans Adotey.



Top marksman Diawisie Taylor, Umar Basiru, Sadiq Alhassan, Richard Berko, Kwame Boateng were all handed starts.



AshantiGold handed debut to goalkeeper Kofi Mensah as he faced his former club.

New striker Gordon Kusi Brokelyn was also handed a debut for the Gold and Black outfit.



Samed Mohammed, Seth Osei, Amos Kofi Nkrumah and Stephen Owusu Banahene made the starting lineup for the first time.



Stephen Nyarko came from the bench to also make his debut for AshantiGold.



The visitors got their noses in front in the 38th minute through Osei following an excellent counter-attacking move.



Karela nearly leveled on the stroke of halftime but goalkeeper Mensah made a spectacular save to deny them.

The hosts tried getting back into the game but all attempts proved futile.



Taylor had the opportunity to draw Karela level but his kick from the spot was saved by goalkeeper Mensah.



Karela pulled parity in the additional minutes of the game after a shot from Basiru deflected to beat goalkeeper Mensah in post.



The Miners drop from 10th to the 12th position on the league standings.