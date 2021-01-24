2020/2021 GPL match week 10 report: Dreams FC 4-1 Liberty Professionals

Sun, 24 Jan 2021 Source: Football Ghana
Dreams FC has used their home turf to their advantage following a 4-1 victory over Liberty Professionals on Sunday, January 24, 2021.
The Still Believe boys needed over half an hour to score their first goal of the game. Agyenim Boateng Mensah was the goalscorer.
Four minutes later, the hosts doubled their advantage from the spot. Joseph Esso showed his composure on that occasion.
Daniel Antwi reduced the deficit to one just before half time.
However, Dreams pushed on and were rewarded with two more goals.
Agyenim Boateng scored both goals in the second half and sealed the victory.
Dreams are now 11th and Liberty are 14th.
