2020/2021 GPL match week 10 report: Ebusua Dwarfs 1-1 WAFA

Ebusua Dwarfs FC

Ebusua Dwarfs failed to make their home advantage count as they drew 1-1 with WAFA today, January 24, 2021, at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

The Crabs struggled to break down the Academy Boys who were technically better than them.



Youngster Daniel Owusu opened the scoring in the 16th minute at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.



Owusu, who replaced Daniel Agbloe in the starting line-up, collected a pass from Samed Abdul Karim and he beautifully slotted it at the left side of the goalkeeper.

Sampson Agyapong took a very decent corner but the Dwarfs goalkeeper pushed it out and the Dwarfs defender cleared it away.



After 51 minutes, Dwarfs won a free-kick just outside the 18-yard box and Albert Hammond expertly drilled it into the net for the equalizer.