2020/2021 GPL match week 10 report: Eleven Wonders 1-0 King Faisal Babes

Techiman Eleven Wonders FC

Techiman Eleven Wonders FC needed a very late goal to overcome King Faisal at the Ohene Ameyaw Park on Sunday, January 24, 2021, in the Ghana Premier League season.

A strike by Prince Okraku in the dying minutes earned Wonders a vital 1-0 win.



Faisal has now gone seven matches without a victory and it's the first defeat for new coach Nana Andy Sinason after four games in charge.



The home team had made three changes to their squad by head coach Ignatius Osei-Fosu as first-choice goalkeeper John Moosie didn't make the match squad for the first time this season.



George Ameyaw was the preferred choice to man the goalposts.



McCarthy Ofori and Frank Amankwah also paved way for Adu Boahen and Razaq Jafar.



Ollenu Ashittey returned from injury to earn a starting place as he replaced top marksman Salifu Ibrahim.

Faisal coach Andy Sinason made three changes to the team that started against Elmina Sharks last week.



Kwadwo Frimpong, Frank Manu, and Samuel Kusi were handed starts.



Adams Jabal maintained his place in the goalposts with talisman Kwame Peprah starting from the bench.



The first half of the encounter ended scoreless with both sides failing to find the back of the net the few opportunities that came their way.



Substitute Okraku left it very late to hand all points to Osei-Fosu and his men as he netted the match-winner in the 3rd minute of additional time breaking the hearts of Faisal.