2020/2021 GPL match week 10 report: Elmina Sharks 2-1 Bechem United

Elmina Sharks ended Bechem United's three-game unbeaten run with a late winner at the Papa Kwesi Nduom Park on matchday ten of the Ghana Premier League.

Ishmael Hammond's dramatic injury-time penalty snatched all three points for Sharks in their 2-1 win over the Hunters.



Tahir Musah had given the Nduom Boys the lead after 85 minutes before Behem United leveled from the spot in the 90th minute.



After a very boring first half where both sides failed to create any decent chances, it was the home team that returned from the break more determined.



Coach Yaw Acheampong brought on Suraj Ibrahim for Rashid Sulley.



A few minutes later the home side had a golden opportunity to take the lead but Justice Mensah's free header went inches over the post.

Sharks kept on piling the pressure on Behem United and with five minutes left Tahir Musah made no mistake by striking in the opener.



Bechem United responded immediately after earning a penalty which was converted by captain Moro Salifu.



With the game almost over the referee awarded Sharks a penalty which drew protest from the Bechem United bench.



However, the tensed Bechem United were ordered to return to their seat before Ishmael Hammond converted the spot-kick give the home side victory.



It was the Sharks first win in three games and also Bechem United's first defeat after three successive draws.