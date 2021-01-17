2020/2021 GPL match week 9 report: WAFA 1-1 Asante Kotoko

Asante Kotoko SC

WAFA dropped points at home for the second time this season but remains unbeaten after a 1-1 draw with Asante Kotoko on Sunday, 17 January 2021 in the Ghana Premier League.

The Academy Boys made their intentions clear from the onset and talisman Augustine Boakye raided down the left and was whacked down close to the corner flag for a free-kick.



It was whipped in by Lawrence Agyekum but Razak Abalora, the Kotoko goalkeeper, came out strongly to punch it out.



Asante Kotoko tried to reply after six minutes when Emmanuel Sarkodie shot at goal but Konadu Yiadom delivered a huge clearance away.



Dangerman Daniel Agbloe was teed up but the flag was up for offside. However, he hit the ball against Razak Abalora.



Agbloe again was invited in to play and wriggled past his marker and he quickly unleashes one but it is over the bar.



Just before the half-hour mark, Agbloe improvised and slotted the ball past Abalora from inside the box. It looked like a fluke goal.

Before the break, Kotoko right back Christopher Nettey made a surging run and shot at goal but Boliver Owusu grabbed it on the turf.



The best chance fell to Fabio Gama who dribbled his way into the box but his connection was turned away by Boliver Owusu Sarfo.



Just after the break, Emmanuel Sarkodie threaded a through ball for Kwame Poku to strike past goalkeeper Owusu for the equalizer.



Michael Dwamena aimed at the top corner with a curler but it was over the frame.



After 80 minutes, substitute Daniel Owusu makes a run inside the box but the final deliver not too good as it goes over.