2020/2021 GPL matchweek 11 preview: Ashanti Gold v Asante Kotoko

Ashanti Gold aims to get back to winning ways as they welcome regional rivals Asante Kotoko to the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium on Sunday, January 31, 2021.
The Miners drew 0-0 with Medeama on matchday nine and suffered a humiliating 5-2 defeat to Legon Cities in their most recent games.
Despite the dip in form, the Obuasi-based outfit is fourth on the log with 16 points.
For Asante Kotoko, a win will move them to the summit of the league table.
In their previous matchday, they suffered a shocking 1-0 defeat to Aduana Stars and currently occupies the 6th position on the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League with 16 points.
Ashantigold has won two and lost one of their last five games against Asante Kotoko.
Prediction: Ashanti Gold 2-1 Asante Kotoko
