2020/2021 GPL will be one of the best ever – Dreams FC chief

Dreams FC Administrative Manager, Ameenu Shadow

Ghanaian football fans have been told to expect exciting and quality football when the Ghana Premier League (GPL) returns next month.

The Premier League is bouncing back after a six-month hiatus due to the novel Coronavirus pandemic.



Following clearance by the government for clubs to hold training ahead of the new season, almost all the 18 clubs began preparations last week.



The Ghana Football Association has slated the weekend of November 13, 2020, for the commencement of the 2020/2021 league season.



Ameenu Shadow, the administrative manager of Dreams FC is assuring fans of entertaining football from all the clubs.



He said on Joy FM that the club licensing policy being implemented by the FA has enhanced the level of professionalism within the football space and the result will be felt on the pitch when the season begins.



He stated that clubs have beefed up their squads with players who will excite the supporters and pull them to game venues.

“The fans should expect a more exciting season because if you check what clubs are doing across board, we are being more aware about player welfare and we are bringing quality players across board”.



“Club executives have become aware of the basic needs that in times past we took for granted. I am very optimistic about this coming season” he said.



“I think this will probably be one of our best in terms of quality of player and all that because if you check the trajectory of club licensing since last season, it seems to be enhancing the standards a bit so gradually, I’m sure we are moving to the realm where we’ll have a very exciting league. I am very hopeful ahead of this coming season.”



As part of efforts to ensure good officiating of matches, the FA have procured communication devices for the referees.



The FA has also signed a deal with the State Transport Company which allows referees to enjoy a 50% reduction on fares when travelling for matches.