2020/2021 Ghana Premier League transfers completed so far

The Ghana Premier League

The Ghana Premier League transfer deadline day is upon us, with clubs looking to wrap up last-minute deals before the window slams shut at midnight.

The window has been open since August. Some clubs have reportedly completed their deals are confident heading into the new season next month.



Kotoko have been busiest with as many as 10 new additions to their team thus far. Their arch-rivals, Hearts of Oak have brought in eight players.



Below is the completed transfers by the clubs.



Aduana Stars



Zakaria Alhassan, Prince Acquah, Derrick Boateng



Asante Kotoko



Razak Abalora, Andrews Kwadwo Appau, Patrick Asmah, Fabio Gama, Mubarik Yusif, Abdul Latif Anabila, Evans Adomako Wiredu, Kwame Opoku, Emmanuel Keyekeh, Emmanuel Sarkodie

Ashantigold SC



Yaw Annor, Kwame Moses, Stephen Bentil, Micheal Ennu, Hans Kwofie, Nathaniel Asamoah Dacosta Boadu, Matthew Agama, Empem Dacosta and Mohamed Bailou



Bechem United



Alhassan Traoré, Benedict Osei, Listowel Amankona, Francis Twene, Sagacious Opoku, Bright Adjei, Boubacar Doumbia, Moussa Traoré, Stephen Owusu Kaakyire



Berekum Chelsea



James Wiafe Iniesta, Alfred Okai Quaye



Dreams FC

Joseph Esso, Abel Manomey, Agyenim Boateng, Philemon McCarthy, Ali Huzaif



Eleven Wonders



Ollenu Ashitey, Jonah Aryetey, Nana Yaw, Perry Addison Rockson, Douglas Nkrumah, Tetteh Nortey



Elmina Sharks



Anthony Quayson, Daniel Nii Adjei



Great Olympics



Ebenezer Sekyere, Charles Danso Otu, Mannan Mudasiru, Michael Otoo

Hearts Of Oak



Eric Dizan, Ademola Kuti, Abdourahamane Mamane Lawali, Nuru Sulley, Abednego Tetteh, Patrick Razak, Victor Kwaku Aidoo, Isaac Mensah



Inter Allies



Ali Isah, Michael Kporvi, Emmanuel Adjetey



Karela United



Richard Baidoo, Prosper Arvo, Umar Bashiru, Obed Kofi Sam, Yaw Ansah Fufro, Augustine Randolph, Godfred Adotey



King Faisal

Prince Papa Arkoh, Misbawu Adam Okoronko, Yakubu Wadudu, Saddick Adams, Pius Baffour, Kwadwo Frimpong, Sulley Mohammed, Razak Oga Gariba, Mutawakilu Fuseini, Michael Amoah



Legon Cities



Baba Mahama, Jonah Attuaquaye, Ali Braimah Foster, Nicholas Gyan, Micheal Ampadu



Liberty Professionals



Maxwell Kavar, Osman Adams, Emmanuel Paga, Daniel Amissah, Seedorf Asante Afful, Maxwell Ansah, Ben Nash Quansah, Razak Boame



Medeama



Kwadwo Asamoah, Patrick Yeboah, Frank Boateng, Musah Baba Abdulai, Abdul Basit Adam, Abass Mohammed