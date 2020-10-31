1
2020/2021 Ghana Premier League transfers completed so far

Sat, 31 Oct 2020 Source: Ghana Soccernet

The Ghana Premier League transfer deadline day is upon us, with clubs looking to wrap up last-minute deals before the window slams shut at midnight.

The window has been open since August. Some clubs have reportedly completed their deals are confident heading into the new season next month.

Kotoko have been busiest with as many as 10 new additions to their team thus far. Their arch-rivals, Hearts of Oak have brought in eight players.

Below is the completed transfers by the clubs.

Aduana Stars

Zakaria Alhassan, Prince Acquah, Derrick Boateng

Asante Kotoko

Razak Abalora, Andrews Kwadwo Appau, Patrick Asmah, Fabio Gama, Mubarik Yusif, Abdul Latif Anabila, Evans Adomako Wiredu, Kwame Opoku, Emmanuel Keyekeh, Emmanuel Sarkodie

Ashantigold SC

Yaw Annor, Kwame Moses, Stephen Bentil, Micheal Ennu, Hans Kwofie, Nathaniel Asamoah Dacosta Boadu, Matthew Agama, Empem Dacosta and Mohamed Bailou

Bechem United

Alhassan Traoré, Benedict Osei, Listowel Amankona, Francis Twene, Sagacious Opoku, Bright Adjei, Boubacar Doumbia, Moussa Traoré, Stephen Owusu Kaakyire

Berekum Chelsea

James Wiafe Iniesta, Alfred Okai Quaye

Dreams FC

Joseph Esso, Abel Manomey, Agyenim Boateng, Philemon McCarthy, Ali Huzaif

Eleven Wonders

Ollenu Ashitey, Jonah Aryetey, Nana Yaw, Perry Addison Rockson, Douglas Nkrumah, Tetteh Nortey

Elmina Sharks

Anthony Quayson, Daniel Nii Adjei

Great Olympics

Ebenezer Sekyere, Charles Danso Otu, Mannan Mudasiru, Michael Otoo

Hearts Of Oak

Eric Dizan, Ademola Kuti, Abdourahamane Mamane Lawali, Nuru Sulley, Abednego Tetteh, Patrick Razak, Victor Kwaku Aidoo, Isaac Mensah

Inter Allies

Ali Isah, Michael Kporvi, Emmanuel Adjetey

Karela United

Richard Baidoo, Prosper Arvo, Umar Bashiru, Obed Kofi Sam, Yaw Ansah Fufro, Augustine Randolph, Godfred Adotey

King Faisal

Prince Papa Arkoh, Misbawu Adam Okoronko, Yakubu Wadudu, Saddick Adams, Pius Baffour, Kwadwo Frimpong, Sulley Mohammed, Razak Oga Gariba, Mutawakilu Fuseini, Michael Amoah

Legon Cities

Baba Mahama, Jonah Attuaquaye, Ali Braimah Foster, Nicholas Gyan, Micheal Ampadu

Liberty Professionals

Maxwell Kavar, Osman Adams, Emmanuel Paga, Daniel Amissah, Seedorf Asante Afful, Maxwell Ansah, Ben Nash Quansah, Razak Boame

Medeama

Kwadwo Asamoah, Patrick Yeboah, Frank Boateng, Musah Baba Abdulai, Abdul Basit Adam, Abass Mohammed

