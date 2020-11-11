2020/21 CAF Champions League: FC Nouadhibou coach reacts after drawing Asante Kotoko

FC Nouadhibou

FC Nouadhibou head coach, Mauril Njoya Mesack has reacted to their upcoming CAF Champions League preliminary round game against Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko.

The Mauritanian champions will play at home first before they travel to Ghana to take the Porcupine Warriors for the second leg.



Despite expressing joy about his coming to Ghana, he indicated that he is afraid of the Porcupine Warriors.



The Cameroonian trainer led the club to a record 8th league title in the 2019/2020 season.



"I will be very glad to welcome Asante Kotoko to Mauritania. I love Ghana a lot even though I have not been there before," he told Kumasi-based Ash FM.



"When I got the information that we are playing Asante Kotoko, I was in two phases."



"Firstly I was afraid to meet Asante Kotoko, and secondly, I was very happy coming to Ghana for the first time."

"I'm not saying I'm scared I can't beat Asante Kotoko but, I respect them because they are one of the best teams in Africa, and they perform very well every season,"



Njoya also revealed that he knows little about Asante Kotoko despite watching their videos and photos on the internet.



"I don't know much about Asante Kotoko, we have just some pictures from the internet and I have never watched them play."



The Cameroonian gaffer further insisted that there is no pressure on his side to beat Asante Kotoko.



"There is absolutely no pressure on us because we are a 20-year-old club with a lot of experience."



The first leg of the tie comes off on Friday 27 November 2020 at the Stade Cheikha Ould Boïdiya in Nouadhibou.