2020/21 GPL: Astounding Lomotey becomes first player to hit 4 goals in a single game

WAFA striker Daniel Lomotey

Stupendous WAFA striker Daniel Lomotey has become the first player in the Ghana Premier League to score four goals in a single game in the 2020/21 season.

The Black Stars B striker grabbed the headlines after netting a double brace against Medeama at the Sogakope Park on Sunday afternoon.



The sharp goal poacher has now scored 6 goals in 6 games for WAFA, an average of a goal per game.



He grabbed a brace against King Faisal in their opening league game at the Sogakope Park and had to wait until their Match Day 7 clash with Medeama before finding the back of the net again.



WAFA dominated the game in the opening 45 minutes as they went 4-0 after Lomotey scored a hat trick to add to a Godwin Agbevor 31st minute effort.

But, Medeama rallied after the break as Rashid Nortey scored a quick-fire brace after Abass Mohammed had reduced the deficit for the Mauves just around the hour mark.



Medeama were just a goal away from drawing level when Lomotey scored his 4th goal of the game, nine minutes from time but that did not stop Justice Blay from putting his name on the score sheet in the 87th minute.



The win has put WAFA in third place and just a point behind leaders Bechem United.