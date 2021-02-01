2020/21 GPL: Augustine Boakye picks MoTM award in WAFA's heavy win over Liberty

Mon, 1 Feb 2021 Source: Ghana Soccernet
Augustine Boakye won another Man of the Match award as WAFA humiliated Liberty Professionals 5-0 in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.
The playmaker scored a goal and provided an assist as the Academy Boys routed the Scientific Soccer Lads.
With a quarter of an hour left, Boakye on the scoresheet with the fourth goal and just before that he set up Sampson Agyapong to score the club's third goal.
WAFA opened the scoring through defender Konadu Yiadom who directed in a corner kick with his head.
In the 67th minute, youngster Marvin Owusu doubled their lead.
Yiadom again scored with ten minutes left on the clock.
