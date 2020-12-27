2020/21 GPL: Bechem United's Francis Twene wins MVP award in the win over AshantiGold

Bechem United midfielder, Francis Twene

Bechem United midfielder, Francis Twene was named man of the match when they pipped Ashanti Gold in the Ghana Premier League outstanding fixture on Sunday.

The Hunters recorded a very essential 1-0 victory over AshantiGold to go top of the premiership standings.



Twene produced an excellent performance to help Bechem claim all the maximum points of the game.

Striker Steven Owusu Kaakyire scored the match-winner in the 54th minute to end his former side's unbeaten run.



The Hunters are leading the championship after six matches having won four times and drawn two times.