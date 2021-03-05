2020/21 GPL: Boadu, Ibrahim to make debut for Hearts against WAFA

Board Chairman of Accra Hearts of Oak SC, Togbe Afede XIV and midfiielder,

Accra Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu will be making his debut on the touchline against WAFA on matchday 17 of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.

The former Medeama coach was appointed head coach of the club in a bumper deal and is expected to return the club to its glory days.



The national U-15 coach will begin his task against the academy lads on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The Phobians picked a point against arch-rivals Asante Kotoko in the Super Clash played last weekend.



Samuel Boadu will be searching for his first win as head coach of Hearts of Oak.



The Accra-based side is placed fifth on the league table with 24 points with a four-point difference behind league leaders Karela United on 28 points.

Also, Hearts of Oak's new signing Ibrahim Salifu is also expected to make his debut against WAFA.



“it’s a privilege to serve Hearts. I thank the club for reposting confidence in me. This is the best playing opportunity most players desire to have. I will contribute my quota to bring success to this team”, Salifu said on joining the Ghana Premier League giants.



WAFA may not be strong in their away games this season but have a good record against the Phobians when they play them away.



The game comes off on Sunday, March 7, 2021, at the Accra Sports Stadium.