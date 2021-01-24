2020/21 GPL: Brace hero Abass Mohammed named MOTM as Medeama pip Inter Allies

Medeama beat Inter Allies

Brace hero Abass Mohammed won the official Man of the Match award as Medeama beat International Allies 2-1 at home on Sunday, January 24, 2021, in the Ghana Premier League.

His first goal was in the 51st minute and before the hour mark, Allies gloves man Gideon Ahenkorah made two quick saves to deny him and Tetteh Zutah from doubling the lead.



But the pressure was too much for the visitors who succumbed in the 64th minute and conceded a second with Mohammed getting a brace.

Allies refused to give up and were shortly back into the contest when Nafiu Suleman run through the Medeama defense to slot home beautifully.



Abass Mohammed changed the story for the visitors with his second goal in the game to secure a 2-1 win for his side.