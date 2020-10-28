2020/21 GPL: Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin vows to win all home matches for Aduana Stars

Aduana Stars head coach, Paa Kwesi Fabin

Aduana Stars coach, Paa Kwesi Fabin has set his sights on winning all his home matches in the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.

The Domestic top-flight league is set to return mid-November after six months of inactive football and according to the experienced gaffer, he will win all his home matches to boost his chances of winning the league for Aduana Stars.



“I have met with my boys, I did a simple analyses to them that if you are able to get 60 plus points you can win the league but it is all about making your home our fortress. In this case, any team that comes to your home should not pick a point.”



“I have told them we want to make our home grounds our fortress. We don’t want any club to pick a point at Dormaa but we will go out and fight for points there,” he said.

Aduana Stars commences the season with an intriguing fixture against giants Accra Hearts of Oak.



The Dormaa based club is the defending champions of the Ghana Premier League having won it in the 2016/2017 season.