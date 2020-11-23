2020/21 GPL: Dreams FC captain Michael Agbekpornu named Man of the Match in victory over Medeama SC

Dreams FC midfielder, Michael Agbekpornu (L)

Dreams FC midfielder, Michael Agbekpornu was adjudged Man of the Match in their victory over Medeama SC at the Dawu Park on matchday two of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League.

The midfielder and captain of the Still Believe lads produced an outstanding display in the heart of midfield, helping the home side control the game as they secured their first win of the campaign.



Agbekpornu was excellent at winning balls and distributed his passes expertly as Dreams FC dominate possession.



Issah Ibrahim secured victory for the home side on the stroke of full time with a decisive spot-kick to power Dreams to victory.

Striker Joseph Esso opened the scoring after capitalizing on a defensive howler by Ibrahim Yaro to open the scoring.



The Mauve and Yellows pulled the much-needed equalizer through Kwadwo Asamoah but Joseph Esso scored again to ensure victory for his side.