2020/21 GPL: Dreams FC coach Winfred Dormon bemoans profligacy in stalemate against Inter Allies

Coach Winfred Dormon

Inter Allies coach Winfred Dormon has indicated his displeasure at his outfit’s profligacy after drawing a blank against Inter Allies in the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League opener on Monday.

Dreams FC commenced their season with a disappointing draw against Inter Allies at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The Still Believe lads failed to bury the chances that came their way in the game.



The club’s fans have been left bemused over their wastefulness in matches.



Last season, the Dawu Theatre of Dreams Park outfit scored just 10 goals in 15 matches, occupying 13th position before the campaign was annulled due to the coronavirus crisis.

Coach Dormon could not agree more with their concerned fans, promising them an improved finishing in their subsequent matches.



“I don’t believe in luck. I rather believe that you work. The more you work the better your chances of improving,” Dreams FC coach Dormon remarked in his post-match presser.



“In training, we emphasized more on composure. The whole of last week our training focus was how to put the ball of the back of the net but it’s unfortunate that you go into a game and get all the chances and yes the statistics revealed that it’s absolutely correct.”



“It’s a concern to me so far as the technical direction of the team is concerned but I also believe that it is something that we can answer, it’s something we can respond to that is why if you look at Dreams FC in the transfer market we did some good business. We got Esso, Ali and Abel. We have to encourage them and keep going and I believe in time and patience we will start scoring,” Dormon deduced.