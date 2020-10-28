2020/21 GPL: Dreams FC will prioritize good and quality football - PRO

Dreams Football Club

Head of Communications at Dreams FC, Derrick Okraku has said that his club's aim heading into the new season is to produce good and quality football.

The Ghana Premier League side has been very active in the transfer market snapping up former Accra Hearts of Oak striker Joseph Esso and some other players.



A lot is expected of Dreams FC but the head of communications of the club has said that they are just prioritizing good and quality football.



He added that if the by-product of good quality football ends with a top-four finish, they will welcome it with open arms or even the ultimate.



"Dreams FC target for the season is to give our opponents good and quality football both home and away matches," he told Kumasi-based Alpha Radio.

"Already we have signed six(6) new players, we are not done yet. We are busy in the transfer market to make two(2) more additions before the window close this weekend."



"If the good and quality football gives us the top four(4) place or the ultimate we will welcome it as a club."



"The technical team, playing body, and management are ready for the league so clubs should be watchful this season," he added.