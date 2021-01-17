2020/21 GPL: Dwarfs were more determined to win- Liberty coach David Ocloo

Liberty Professionals coach, David Ocloo has said that lack of determination on the side of his players led to the defeat against Ebusua Dwarfs on matchday nine.

The Scientific Soccer lads scored first in the game but were unable to hold onto the lead as Dwarfs came from behind to pick their first away win of the season.



Liberty opened the scoring in the 16th minute through Abraham Wayo who made no mistake from the spot to register his 3rd of the season.



Michael Ohene Agyei Asamoah got Dwarfs on level pegging seven minutes from the break with a brilliant header from a Martey free-kick.



Dwarfs clinched the winner in the 83rd minute with a goal from Sumaila Moro as they record the second away victory of the season.

Speaking at the post-match conference David Ocloo said, "I think they were hungrier than us. They were more determined than my team and it worked for them.”



Dwarfs after the win have climbed to the eighth position with 11 points.



Liberty Professionals is placed 12th on the league table with 10 points.



