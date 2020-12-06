2020/21 GPL: Eleven Wonders' Rashid Mohammed wins MOTM against WAFA SC

Techiman Eleven Wonders defender, Rashid Mohammed

Techiman Eleven Wonders centre back, Rashid Mohammed was adjudged as the Man of the Match in their 1-0 home defeat to WAFA SC on Saturday, December, 5 in the ongoing 2020/20221 Ghana Premier League season.

It was the first defeat for the Techiman-based side and also they're first at the Nana Ameyaw Park in the ongoing Premier League season.



The Academy boys won the match courtesy a 33rd-minute goal by winger Augustine Boakye.

Wonders head coach, Ignatius Osei-Fosu brought on Ashitey Ollenu and Prince Okraku in the second half but they could not equalizer as they bowed ti a lone gal defeat.