2020/21 GPL: Eleven Wonders' Rashid Mohammed wins MOTM against WAFA SC

Rashid Mohammed.png Techiman Eleven Wonders defender, Rashid Mohammed

Sun, 6 Dec 2020 Source: Ghana Soccernet

Techiman Eleven Wonders centre back, Rashid Mohammed was adjudged as the Man of the Match in their 1-0 home defeat to WAFA SC on Saturday, December, 5 in the ongoing 2020/20221 Ghana Premier League season.

It was the first defeat for the Techiman-based side and also they're first at the Nana Ameyaw Park in the ongoing Premier League season.

The Academy boys won the match courtesy a 33rd-minute goal by winger Augustine Boakye.

Wonders head coach, Ignatius Osei-Fosu brought on Ashitey Ollenu and Prince Okraku in the second half but they could not equalizer as they bowed ti a lone gal defeat.

