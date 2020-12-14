2020/21 GPL: Eleven Wonders midfielder Salifu Ibrahim named MOTM in draw against Aduana

Techiman Eleven Wonders midfielder, Salifu Ibrahim

Midfielder, Salifu Ibrahim, was adjudged as the man of the match after his impressive performance helped Eleven Wonders secure a point against Aduana Stars in Dormaa on Sunday, December, 13.

Ibrahim dominated the midfield in the tight contest which saw Wonders take the lead in the first eight minutes through Samuel Boakye.



Aduana, however, grabbed the equalizer in the 72nd thanks to their star striker Yahaya Mohammed.



Both teams could not score the winning goal as the game finished 1-1 - a good result for Wonders.

This is the third time Ibrahim has picked up the award this season. In the first game of the season, 1-1 against Asante Kotoko, he was named man of the match.



He won his second man of the match award on matchday 2 when Wonders beat Ebusua Dwarfs Dwarfs 2-0 at home.



Eleven Wonders's next game is at home against AshantiGold.